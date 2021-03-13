Portsmouth mud rescue sees trapped man pulled to safety
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being rescued from tidal mud.
Coastguard teams, police and paramedics were called to Langstone Harbour, near Milton Common in Portsmouth, shortly after 16:15 GMT on Friday.
Mud rescue specialists were deployed to free the man, who was placed on a stretcher before being winched across the mud to safe ground.
He was left in the care of paramedics but no further details about his condition were released.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.