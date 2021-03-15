Southampton man who kept explosives in shed is jailed
A man who attempted to build a homemade machine gun and kept explosives in his garden shed has been jailed.
Police raided Pascal Knorr-Gulde's Southampton home on 19 June and found chemicals, parts for making weapons and an instruction manual for explosives.
The 48-year-old was found guilty at Southampton Crown Court of possessing a stun gun, attempting to manufacture a firearm and possessing explosives.
He was jailed for eight years with an extended licence of four years.
The court heard officers were sent to his home in Bond Road, Bitterne Park, and discovered a "collection of templates, tools and equipment" for making weapons.
'Very thin skin'
Tabitha Macfarlane, prosecuting, said the defendant had demonstrated "significant planning" and there was evidence he had tried to sell items he was making on the dark web.
In mitigation, defence barrister Richard Onslow said Knorr-Gulde had an alcohol problem and was motivated only by his "unhealthy obsession with firearms and explosives".
Passing sentence, Judge Peter Henry told the defendant he was "not simply a harmless, foolish eccentric meddling in a hobby".
He added that he was taking into account his previous convictions, which included possessing a firearm in 2010, causing a bomb hoax in 2014 and battery of a police officer in 2018.
"Your previous criminal behaviour points to the fact you are a man who behaves erratically and vindictively when you believe you have been wronged," the judge said.
"I conclude you believe yourself to be intellectually superior to others and a person who has a very thin skin who will lash out when you feel you have been wronged.
"I conclude you present a real and substantial risk of causing serious harm to members of the public."