Portsmouth choirmaster trial: Choirboy 'froze when abused'
- Published
A choirboy "froze" when he was sexually abused by his choirmaster, a court has heard.
Mark Burgess, 67, from Hilsea, Portsmouth, denies 52 counts relating to the alleged abuse of 13 children, between 1976 and 2009.
At the time he was a choirmaster and music teacher in the city.
Portsmouth Crown Court was shown a recording of a police interview in which the complainant described episodes of abuse over a year.
In the video, he said he had joined the choir at All Saints Church in Portsmouth, run by Mr Burgess, in order to "earn some extra pocket money" by singing at weddings.
He described how he had being playing the piano in a church vestry when Mr Burgess first touched him inappropriately.
'Shy and reserved'
The court heard him tell of two other incidents in the same vestry, which he said Mr Burgess had locked each time before performing a sex act.
The man said he was "very shy and reserved" as a child.
"I froze - I didn't know what to do. I didn't understand what was going on.
"I remember thinking, 'this is not right, I can't tell anyone', and being afraid."
In the video, he also said abuse "became the norm" during "at least a dozen" later encounters.
The court previously heard Mr Burgess worked as a teacher at Portsmouth City Boys' School, as well as being choirmaster at All Saints Church and St John's Church in Westbourne.
In its opening statements, the prosecution said complainants recalled being given alcohol by Mr Burgess and being invited to his room at his parents' house and to a garage where they were abused.
He faces charges, including indecent assault, gross indecency with a child, and inciting sexual activity with a child - all involving children under 16.
The trial continues.
