Bob Higgins: Southampton FC admits 'failings' over coach's abuse
- Published
Southampton FC has admitted "considerable failings" and said it was "deeply sorry" to young footballers abused by a paedophile coach.
Bob Higgins, who sexually touched trainees at the club in the 1970s and 1980s, was jailed for 24 years in 2019.
In an open letter, the club said it was now "a very different place" but not preventing the abuse was "inexcusable".
The club's apology comes as Clive Sheldon QC's review into sexual abuse in football is due out later.
Higgins was found guilty of 46 counts of indecent assault on 24 victims, predominantly Southampton and Peterborough United trainees, between 1971 and 1996.
His retrial at Bournemouth Crown Court heard he was "idolised" by young players who saw him as a "kingmaker" for their careers.
Former Southampton trainees described being abused during massages, in Higgins' car, at training camps and while staying at his home.
In a statement, Southampton said it had written to a number of victims but had received feedback suggesting "this approach may not have reached everyone impacted in the way that we had hoped".
"We therefore hope this open apology might help to address this," the club said.
"To all of the victims and survivors of the child abuse carried out... we are deeply sorry."
It added that its former trainees who suffered abuse "displayed incredible dignity and bravery" by speaking out.
The statement continued: "It is very clear that, historically, there were some very considerable failings that allowed this abuse to start and continue for such a long period of time.
"For a professional football club not to prevent this abuse or be able to provide support for anyone speaking up to report it, is inexcusable."
The club, which said it would publish the findings of an independent review into the abuse, invited any other victims to get in contact.
