Man charged with Yateley attempted murder after car shot at
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car was shot at in Yateley, Hampshire.
Police said a black Mercedes was targeted on Reading Road, near the junction with Darby Green Road on Tuesday afternoon.
The 21-year-old of Prospect Road, Ash Vale has been charged with one count of attempted murder.
Hampshire Constabulary said he would appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.
A 23-year-old man from Yateley, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remains in custody.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
