Gosport cemetery gravestones spray-painted by vandals
- Published
Twelve gravestones have been vandalised at a cemetery, police have said.
The headstones were sprayed with red and blue paint at Ann's Hill Cemetery in Gosport, Hampshire, on Saturday.
Hampshire Constabulary said volunteers had been working to clear the damage, which included offensive language, before relatives next visit the graves.
The force said it was the second time graves at the cemetery had been targeted "in as many weeks" and extra patrols would be carried out.
A force spokesman said: "This damage will not be tolerated and we will be doing everything we can to find those responsible."
Witnesses and anyone with information are being urged to come forward.
