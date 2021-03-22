BBC News

Gosport cemetery gravestones spray-painted by vandals

image copyrightNigel Raymond
image captionPolice said it was the second time gravestones had been targeted in the Gosport cemetery

Twelve gravestones have been vandalised at a cemetery, police have said.

The headstones were sprayed with red and blue paint at Ann's Hill Cemetery in Gosport, Hampshire, on Saturday.

Hampshire Constabulary said volunteers had been working to clear the damage, which included offensive language, before relatives next visit the graves.

The force said it was the second time graves at the cemetery had been targeted "in as many weeks" and extra patrols would be carried out.

image copyrightNigel Raymond
image captionPolice said people had turned out to help clean the paint from the 12 graves in the cemetery

A force spokesman said: "This damage will not be tolerated and we will be doing everything we can to find those responsible."

Witnesses and anyone with information are being urged to come forward.

