Covid: Parents warned over Havant and Gosport teen gatherings
- Published
Parents have been warned they could face fines after police dealt with large groups of youths breaching lockdown restrictions.
One teenager was arrested and another was fined after police encountered a "rude and aggressive" group of 30 people in Gosport on Saturday night.
Officers also reported groups "clearly breaching" Covid-19 rules in Havant.
Hampshire Constabulary has urged parents of teenagers to "pay attention to where they are".
The force said it dispersed "multiple groups" of young people in Havant and Emsworth, who were drinking, having barbeques and starting large fires.
After dealing with a gathering in Gosport, police tweeted: "The group were very rude and aggressive and the mess left behind was disgusting."
An 18-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence while another member of the group was given a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
"The country is still in lockdown and while restrictions are lifting, we are not fully there yet, therefore parents could be liable for a fixed penalty notice if their child is found continuously breaching the Covid rules," Hampshire Constabulary said.
