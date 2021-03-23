BBC News

Covid: Banksy painting £14.4m for NHS charities

image captionThe nurse's arm is outstretched and pointing forward in the fashion of a superhero on a mission

A Banksy painting depicting a young boy playing with a nurse doll has raised £14.4m for NHS charities after being sold at auction.

Game Changer, by the anonymous graffiti artist, appeared in a foyer at Southampton General Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic.

Auction house Christie's had described the 1m (3ft) x 1m work as a "universal tribute" to those fighting coronavirus.

A reproduction of the canvas will remain on display at the hospital.

