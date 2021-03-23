Covid: Banksy painting £14.4m for NHS charities
- Published
A Banksy painting depicting a young boy playing with a nurse doll has raised £14.4m for NHS charities after being sold at auction.
Game Changer, by the anonymous graffiti artist, appeared in a foyer at Southampton General Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic.
Auction house Christie's had described the 1m (3ft) x 1m work as a "universal tribute" to those fighting coronavirus.
A reproduction of the canvas will remain on display at the hospital.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?