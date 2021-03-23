Boy, 12, arrested over sexual offences in Southampton
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults and indecent exposure.
On Thursday, a male was reported to have exposed himself in a Southampton underpass before following a woman to her car and trying to open the door.
The incident happened at Trinity Road car park, between St Mary's Road and St Andrew's Road, at about 15:40 GMT.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and a public order offence.
He was also held on suspicion of four further sexual assaults and two indecent exposure offences.
Officers said these related to separate incidents.
He has since been released while inquiries continue.
