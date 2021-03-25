Line-up for Portsmouth's Victorious Festival announced
The line-up for Portsmouth's Victorious Festival has been announced, after organisers confirmed it will return this summer.
The Streets, Madness and Royal Blood are due to headline the event, which will take place on Southsea seafront between 27 and 29 August.
Other artists on the bill include The Kooks, Craig David and Melanie C.
It comes after the 2020 event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Organisers confirmed in February the festival would go ahead following the announcement of the government's roadmap.
Festival director Andy Marsh said: "It feels like we have achieved an exciting combination of headliners, rising artists, and the return of some family favourites too.
"We believe there really is something for everyone to enjoy this summer and we can't wait to welcome you all."
Tickets for the event are currently on sale.
If the festival does not go ahead due to Covid-19, tickets will automatically roll over to 2022 or customers will be offered a refund.
