Southampton Airport runway decision put back after rejection
Plans to extend Southampton Airport's runway have been rejected by planning chiefs after a two-day meeting.
Eastleigh's Local Area Committee voted five to three against the 164m (538ft) extension to allow longer-haul flights.
The matter will now go to a full council meeting on 8 April where the proposals will finally be decided.
Airport bosses said it was "vital" for the site's future but campaigners and some local authorities have raised big objections over noise and pollution.
Responding to the vote, airport operations director Steve Szalay said: "The committee... has gone against the majority of Eastleigh residents who expressed their support during the consultation.
"However, this is far from over. We now welcome the opportunity to present our plans to the full council."
Writing on Twitter, action group Airport Expansion Opposition (AXO) said: "Just wow. Thank you so much everyone who made their feelings known and especially those brave councillors who chose to go against the officer recommendation.
"The tide is turning. This is not the end. But it's worth celebrating now."
Planning officers recommended to approve the expansion, despite finding the number of people affected by airport noise would go up from 11,450 in 2020 to 46,050 in 2033.
But they also emphasised it would create more than 1,000 jobs and contribute to the local economy.
In the second day of debate, councillors made impassioned speeches about the environment, economy and jobs.
Councillor Alex Bourne said it was "a huge decision on our shoulders".
"Whilst the report doesn't say the airport is going to close, it is easy to read between the lines," he said.
Councillor Wayne Irish added: "It's a matter of balance, it's balancing the economy, jobs, the future of our planet."
Councillor Paul Bicknell said refusing the runway extension would not save carbon emissions because people would simply travel to other airports and fly from there instead.
He said: "We don't get a reduction in carbon overall and we put the airport in jeopardy."
But Councillor Daniel Clarke said: "By refusing this application we will not be closing the airport. By voting for refusal we are simply stopping the dramatic impact on carbon emissions."
Campaigners - including naturalist Chris Packham - had objected to the expansion since it was officially proposed in 2019 and there have since been four public consultations.
Local authorities, including Southampton and Winchester city councils, Test Valley Borough Council, four parish councils, as well as Bournemouth Airport, Southern Gas Networks and Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership, all objected to the plans on the grounds of noise and climate change.
Analysis
By Roger Harrabin BBC environment analyst
Southampton Airport is one of eight across England seeking to expand.
The advisory Climate Change Committee has told ministers that emissions from aircraft must not be allowed to grow overall.
That means if capacity is increased at one airport then it should contract at another - and no-one appears to be volunteering for that.
The committee says an exception could be made if planes become much more fuel-efficient, or start flying on low-carbon fuels from plants or waste - but these will not be available at scale for some time.
The government is yet to decide whether it will follow this advice, although aviation will form part of its transport decarbonisation plan due out after Easter.
Aviation is currently in a privileged position - but ministers are under pressure from environmentalists to force the industry to adopt similar emissions cuts to other sectors of the economy.
Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.