Hythe baby death: Woman charged with boy's murder
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering a newborn baby whose body was found in woodland a year ago.
The baby boy was found close to Shore Road in Hythe, near Southampton, on 5 March 2020.
Hampshire Constabulary said Silipa Keresi, from Pylewell Road, was arrested at the weekend for the second time in connection with the death.
The 37-year-old is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court later.
Police said she had previously been arrested in early March 2020 after the discovery of the baby's body.
