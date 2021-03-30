Greta Thunberg statue unveiled at Winchester university
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been honoured with her own statue.
The University of Winchester unveiled the artwork at one of its campuses to celebrate the "inspirational" Swedish teenager.
In an email to students, bosses acknowledged many saw her as a "controversial figure" but welcomed "debate and critical conversations".
The decision to erect the statue has attracted criticism from some quarters.
It was commissioned in 2019 and unveiled earlier outside the university's West Down Centre.
Funding for the piece came from money dedicated to the building of the centre, which has only recently opened.
University bosses hope the statue will be a symbol of their "commitment to combat the climate and ecological emergency", they wrote in the email.
The university added: "Greta is a young woman who, in spite of difficulties in her life, has become a world-leading environmental activist. As the university for sustainability and social justice, we are proud to honour this inspirational woman in this way.
"We know that many find her a controversial figure. As a university we welcome debate and critical conversations.
"We hope that her statue will help to inspire our community, reminding us that no matter what life throws at us we can still change the world for the better."
The university said it wanted to have the statue installed ahead of the UK hosting the UN's climate change conference, COP26.