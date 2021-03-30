Southsea's 'unused' refuge for brent geese taken down
- Published
A coastal space fenced off to the public to create a goose refuge - which was snubbed - has been taken down.
Castle Field in Southsea was set up as a sanctuary for brent geese in October with decoy birds and devices giving off goose calls to entice them in.
But the geese spurned the site in favour of a nearby pitch-and-putt golf course and Portsmouth Cricket Club.
The space was put in place to offset the use of Clarence Playing Field during ongoing sea defence works.
The council was required by Natural England to make the alternative provision for the birds, which arrive in large flocks from Siberia in early October.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the future use of the field as a refuge for the geese will now be reviewed before next winter.
The field had been expected to be fenced off to the public for the geese every winter from October to March for the duration of the sea defence works, which are expected to be completed by 2026.
The £131m project to strengthen the sea defences includes building walls, raising land and widening beaches along a 4.5km (2.8-mile) stretch of coastline.