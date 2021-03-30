BBC News

Southsea's 'unused' refuge for brent geese taken down

Published
image copyrightSouthsea Coastal Scheme
image captionFake geese were installed in the field to try and entice migratory birds to the refuge over the winter

A coastal space fenced off to the public to create a goose refuge - which was snubbed - has been taken down.

Castle Field in Southsea was set up as a sanctuary for brent geese in October with decoy birds and devices giving off goose calls to entice them in.

But the geese spurned the site in favour of a nearby pitch-and-putt golf course and Portsmouth Cricket Club.

The space was put in place to offset the use of Clarence Playing Field during ongoing sea defence works.

image copyrightSouthsea Coastal Scheme
image captionThe birds snubbed the enclosed section of Castle Field on Southsea seafront
image copyrightNatural England
image captionOctober sees the arrival of the brent geese from Siberia in southern England

The council was required by Natural England to make the alternative provision for the birds, which arrive in large flocks from Siberia in early October.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the future use of the field as a refuge for the geese will now be reviewed before next winter.

The field had been expected to be fenced off to the public for the geese every winter from October to March for the duration of the sea defence works, which are expected to be completed by 2026.

The £131m project to strengthen the sea defences includes building walls, raising land and widening beaches along a 4.5km (2.8-mile) stretch of coastline.

image copyrightSouthsea Coastal Scheme
image captionWorks are under way to strengthen sea defences along a 4.5km-stretch (2.8 miles) of coastline in Southsea

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.