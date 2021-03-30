Covid: Fines issued after Basingstoke industrial estate car cruise
Forty-five people have been issued fines after 100 vehicles turned up to a car meet on an industrial estate.
Large groups of people gathered at Rankine Road, Basingstoke, on Saturday evening after travelling there from the Thames Valley area.
Hampshire Constabulary said many of the cars began to leave when police arrived at 21:00 GMT and began taking details.
Officers said they spoke to 45 people who were reported for summons in relation to a fixed penalty notice.
Currently, coronavirus restrictions mean people can only meet outdoors either in a group of six from different households, or in a group of any size from up to two households.
