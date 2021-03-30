Southampton driver banned and fined for 'prolific' speeding
A "prolific speeder" has been banned from driving after being caught breaking the speed limit 66 times in 10 months.
Cristian Mustafa, 21, was captured on camera in Southampton travelling at up to 56mph in a 30mph limit in three different cars.
Hampshire Constabulary said the number of times he had been caught was "unprecedented" for the force.
Mustafa was banned for three years and fined £354.
The driver, of Bitterne Road West, pleaded guilty at Aldershot Magistrates on Monday to 10 offences of speeding and three of driving without insurance.
He also asked for a further 56 speeding offences to be taken into consideration.
Police said between 23 May last year and 18 March this year Mustafa reached speeds of up to 56mph on Kingsway and 48mph on Maybray King Way.
PC Daniel Channer said: "Mustafa was a prolific speeder, whose consistent offending and failure to respond to our correspondence led to a significant amount of time and effort being put into finally locating and stopping him."
