Space-inspired technology sought for new hospital in Hampshire
The UK Space Agency is asking businesses to come up with space-inspired ideas for a new hospital in Hampshire.
The agency has £5m to dispense in grants for ideas that use space-derived technology to help NHS staff.
It could be technology used on the International Space Station, or the use of satellite data or drones.
Two sites near Basingstoke are under consideration for the hospital which is expected to be built by 2030.
Ideas will be assessed by a panel of experts from the UK and European space agencies and healthcare providers.
During the pandemic, the agency backed an NHS drone trial where Covid-19 samples, test-kits and PPE were delivered by electric drone in hospitals to save time.
Agency grants have previously been used to improve early detection of bowel cancer using artificial intelligence (AI) and to develop an app that uses satellites and AI to help asthma sufferers avoid pollution hotspots.
The latest joint initiative between the UK Space Agency and Hampshire Together - a partnership of health and social care providers in north and mid Hampshire - is also supported by the European Space Agency, of which the UK is a member.
Tony Mears, associate director of innovation for the Hampshire Together programme, said: "I'm sure some amazing stuff will come out of the woodwork.
"It's not a case of how can rocket thrusters help hospitals - it's much more a case of how can GPS tracking or algorithms or software for a space application be re-purposed for health."
Successful projects will be incorporated into new facilities and the wider healthcare system.
Companies or academic institutions have until 30 September 2022 to submit their ideas.
Proposals for the new hospital are expected to go out to public consultation later in the year.
