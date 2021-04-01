Labradoodle recovering after devouring Easter eggs
A labradoodle had to be taken for emergency veterinary treatment after scoffing a dozen Cadbury Creme Eggs.
Bruce, from Fordingbridge in Hampshire, also ate several bars of dark chocolate he had stolen from a larder shelf.
Owner Alison Rothery said she found his bed full of wrappers and, knowing of the dangers of cocoa poisoning for dogs, contacted vets.
He was given emergency treatment to induce vomiting and is expected to make a full recovery.
Mrs Rothery said: "We had the Easter chocolate high up in the larder, right at the back on a shelf above where we thought he couldn't possibly have reached.
"We must have left the door ajar and he'd obviously sniffed his way in, stood up and helped himself."
Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine which is broken down more slowly in dogs. This can lead to sickness, increased heart rate, agitation, seizure and occasionally death.
Senior veterinary surgeon, Dave Hollinshead of Vets Now Salisbury, said: "While Creme Eggs are not particularly high in theobromine, dark chocolate is and it was clear Bruce had ingested a toxic amount.
"Our team gave Bruce an injection and he brought up a lot of chocolate and quite a few wrappers."
Ms Rothery said the family were now keeping any chocolate in the fridge - "we're taking absolutely no chances now".
