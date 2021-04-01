Royal Caribbean offers 999 free cruise rooms to keyworkers
- Published
A cruise company is giving away 999 rooms on board one of its ships as a thank you to keyworkers.
Royal Caribbean has opened an online ballot for emergency services, NHS, social care and armed forces personnel.
The Anthem of the Seas will begin cruises around the UK coastline from Southampton from 7 July.
The company is one of a number offering "staycation" sailings, along with P&O Cruises, Cunard, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Saga Cruises.
The Anthem of the Seas will operate ocean cruises as well as UK voyages, with Liverpool, Belfast and the Orkney Islands among its destinations.
Workers who want to apply must register on the cruise line's website from 13 April and the ballot will be drawn by the end of the month.
The sailings will be available to UK residents who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, and children with negative test results.
Royal Caribbean chief executive Michael Bayley said: "After a tough year, we all need a holiday, but no one more so than the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces who will have the long-awaited opportunity to get away and relax with total peace of mind."
