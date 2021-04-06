New Forest attempted murder accused found dead before trial
A man due to stand trial for attempted murder following a crash in the New Forest has been found dead.
Peter Tillman, 72, of Sway, Hampshire, was due in court over a collision involving the Jaguar he was driving and a Mini between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst in August 2019.
Two women suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Salisbury Crown Court heard he had been found dead at his home on Saturday. The matter has been passed to the coroner.
Judge Susan Evans QC ordered the charges to be "declared of no legal effect", and added: "I extend the court's sympathies to those concerned."
Mr Tillman had been due in court to face charges of attempted murder and dangerous driving over a collision which happened on the A337 shortly after 19:00 BST on 19 August 2019.
He had pleaded not guilty to the two charges at hearing at Winchester Crown Court in December 2019.
The driver of the Mini, a 33-year-old from Dorset, and a 59-year-old passenger in the Jaguar from Sway were taken to Southampton General Hospital after the crash.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called to a property in Manchester Road, Sway, on Saturday afternoon after a body of a man was found.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
