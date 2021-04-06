BBC News

Driver in court over Winchester school bus bridge crash

image copyrightThis is Winchester
image captionThe double-decker's roof was torn off when it struck the bridge

The driver of a school bus which had its roof torn off by a railway bridge has appeared in court charged with causing injury by dangerous driving.

Three children were left with "life-changing" injuries and 12 suffered minor injuries when the bus crashed in Wellhouse Lane, Winchester, Hampshire.

The double-decker was taking 74 pupils aged between 11 and 16 to Henry Beaufort School on 10 September.

Driver Martin Walker appeared at Basingstoke Magistrate's Court.

The 36-year-old from Southampton was released on bail and will next appear in court on 5 May.

image captionThe bus had been on its way to Henry Beaufort School

