Portsmouth newborn baby death: Woman given absolute discharge
- Published
A 21-year-old woman, charged with concealing the birth of a child after a newborn girl was found dead in Portsmouth, will face no further action.
The baby was discovered in Old Commercial Road on 25 January 2020.
Lisa Blagden, of Eastern Road in the city, was given an absolute discharge by Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.
Police previously said the baby was born at 39 weeks, but a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.