Romsey crash: Car left embedded in conservatory
- Published
A car smashed through a wall and into a conservatory at a retirement complex.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Nightingale House in Great Well Drive, Romsey, shortly after midday on Thursday.
The vehicle, reported to have been driven by a visitor to the site, ploughed into the building from a car park, passing through a walkway, a pillar and a low garden wall.
No-one was injured, police said.
