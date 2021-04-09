BBC News

Romsey crash: Car left embedded in conservatory

Published
image copyrightHampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service
image captionThe conservatory at Nightingale House was seriously damaged but no-one was injured

A car smashed through a wall and into a conservatory at a retirement complex.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Nightingale House in Great Well Drive, Romsey, shortly after midday on Thursday.

The vehicle, reported to have been driven by a visitor to the site, ploughed into the building from a car park, passing through a walkway, a pillar and a low garden wall.

No-one was injured, police said.

image captionThe car was driven through a covered walkway and a garden wall

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.