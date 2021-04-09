Prince Philip: Tributes paid to Duke of Edinburgh in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
- Published
Tributes have been paid to the Duke of Edinburgh from organisations and individuals in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
The bell of Romsey Abbey is due to toll 99 times in tribute to the duke who passed away, aged 99, at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.
The Bishop of Winchester described him as a "great statesman".
The duke had many connections with places and organisations in the south of England.
Romsey Abbey announced its bell would toll from midday on Saturday in tribute to the duke, while its union flag would fly at half-mast.
The abbey has a close connection to the Royal Family because the first time commentators speculated on a relationship between the then Princess Elizabeth and Philip was at a friend's wedding they attended there.
The royal couple also spent their honeymoon in 1947 at the nearby Broadlands Estate, home of the late Lord Louis Mountbatten - Prince Philip's uncle.
The Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, said: "Over the years, Hampshire has had the privilege of welcoming His Royal Highness, on many visits to our county, and we now remember with warmth and fondness these treasured memories."
The Bishop of Winchester, the Right Reverend Dr Tim Dakin, said the country had lost "a great statesman and a beloved member of our Royal Family".
He added: "The Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered for his loyalty to his Queen and country."
The Bishop Of Portsmouth, the Right Reverend Christopher Foster, described the duke as "an exemplar of public service and devotion to duty".
"His commitment to the Queen and to the nation has been steadfast and his down-to-earth persona has been coupled with deep loyalty and service," he said.
The duke joined the Royal Navy in 1939 and some of his training was carried out in Portsmouth.
He went on to become one of the youngest first lieutenants and served in the Mediterranean and Pacific fleets during World War Two.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said Prince Philip "embodied the spirit of British public service".
"In the heart and home of the Royal Navy we are grateful for his distinguished service during the Second World War and we recognise his enduring commitment to Her Majesty The Queen and their royal duties," he added.
The duke was awarded an honorary doctor of science degree at the University of Southampton in 1967.
"Today, we join with so many other organisations and individuals in expressing our sorrow at his death," a university spokesman said.
The duke also visited the city in 2014 for a tour of the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship to marks its 10th anniversary.
Operator Cunard tweeted it would be "forever grateful" for the duke's support.
Cunard would like to express its sadness at the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our sympathy to Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family.— cunardline (@cunardline) April 9, 2021
His Royal Highness had a long association with the company and for that Cunard will be forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/1p3ZBK0NsS
Mayor of Southampton Sue Blatchford said: "His Royal Highness' sense of duty and grace made him loved and admired by people of all ages not just in this country but throughout the Commonwealth and the world."
The city's Civic Centre clock tower and Guildhall building will be lit purple from Friday night in tribute.
An accomplished yachtsman, Prince Philip competed regularly at Cowes.
He missed only three Cowes Week regattas between 1947 and 1997, when he decided not to register as skipper of a yacht.
He struck up a long friendship with island-based boat builder and yachtsman Uffa Fox and the pair competed together at the annual regatta in the Solent on many occasions.
The duke served as admiral of the Royal Yacht Squadron at Cowes and was also patron of the Royal Southern Yacht Club in Hamble.
Sarah Treseder, of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA), said: "As a sailing community we share the nation's sadness following the loss of Prince Phillip.
"He will be missed by the RYA family and we pay tribute to not just a keen, competitive and successful yachtsman, but also an outstanding president of our association who dedicated many years to helping protect and promote our sport.
"His affinity for the sea and camaraderie with his fellow mariners shone though."
'Extraordinarily inspirational'
Isle of Wight MP Bob Seeley said he had been "influential in the evolution of Cowes Week from the 1960s onwards".
"I am sure Islanders will join me in giving thanks for Prince Philip's remarkable and full life," he added.
Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Susie Sheldon, said the duke was "extraordinarily inspirational".
"His Royal Highness has featured in the life of the nation for as long as most of us can remember, indeed few of us now can recall a time when he was not working alongside Her Majesty The Queen, supporting her in so many ways."
Other organisations including Hampshire Constabulary and the county's Scouts also tweeted their tributes to the duke.
It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving British consort and, on behalf of the whole Hampshire Constabulary police family, we send our condolences to the Royal Household.— Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) April 9, 2021
We are all deeply saddened by the news of His Royal Highness Prince Philips passing.— Hampshire Scouts (@HampshireScouts) April 9, 2021
Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom at this time. pic.twitter.com/FtrA88PcQx
