Stockbridge robbery: Pair jailed after taping elderly woman to banister
- Published
Two men who left an elderly woman tied up while they raided her home have each been jailed for 10 years.
The pair taped the victim to a banister in March 2020 while they stole a military medal and jewellery from the property in Stockbridge, Hampshire.
They thought she would not be found for 24 hours, police said.
Eriks Valants, 22, of Cotswold Road in Southampton, and Jed Martin, 27, of Evenlode Road, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to robbery.
The woman was trapped for more than an hour before managing to free herself at about 04:00 GMT on 23 March, police said.
Det Con Thomas Bailey said: "When leaving the address, the two offenders left the victim taped to the banister knowing it would be 24 hours until her next visit."
The stolen items, including a Military Cross in a presentation case with a letter signed by the King, have never been recovered, he added.
A third man has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal and possession of a mobile phone inside a prison.
Four other people - a Southampton man and three women from Eastleigh - have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have been released under investigation.
