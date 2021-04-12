BBC News

Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry resumes after 'precautionary' suspension

image copyrightIOW Council
image captionThe £3.2m Floating Bridge Number 6 has suffered technical issues including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers

A troubled chain ferry has resumed service after a "precautionary" suspension.

On Friday, Isle of Wight Council said Floating Bridge 6 was being halted over "concerns regarding a prow cable".

The council said it re-started crossings on Saturday afternoon.

The ferry linking Cowes and East Cowes has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers.

When the ferry is out of action a replacement launch operates for foot passengers, while drivers face a detour, via Newport, of up to 11 miles (18km).

