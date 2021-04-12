Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry resumes after 'precautionary' suspension
A troubled chain ferry has resumed service after a "precautionary" suspension.
On Friday, Isle of Wight Council said Floating Bridge 6 was being halted over "concerns regarding a prow cable".
The council said it re-started crossings on Saturday afternoon.
The ferry linking Cowes and East Cowes has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers.
When the ferry is out of action a replacement launch operates for foot passengers, while drivers face a detour, via Newport, of up to 11 miles (18km).
