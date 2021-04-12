Breastfeeding mother's appeal over jury service in Winchester
- Published
A mother has been told she must attend court for jury service despite wanting to breastfeed her baby.
Zoe Stacey, from Eastleigh, Hampshire, has been told her jury service in May at Winchester Crown Court can be deferred within a 12-month period.
But she said she wanted to breastfeed her son William for longer than a year, and has appealed against the decision.
HM Courts and Tribunals Service said it was "investigating the facts of the case".
Mother-of-two Mrs Stacey, who had her request to be excused from service rejected by the Jury Central Summoning Bureau, said she breastfed her older son for longer than a year.
She said: "I do feel strongly about being able to breastfeed for as long as possible, and not wanting to leave him for the next year... I think they need to show more compassion to new parents.
'Precious time'
"It's very tiring having a new child. I wouldn't want to have someone sat on the jury who was exhausted or couldn't pay full attention.
"If anyone's on parental leave they should be exempt from it. It's precious time and should be protected, and the court should recognise that."
Her appeal is due to be considered by a judge at Winchester Crown Court.
HM Courts and Tribunals Service said: "Crown court practice is to defer new mums that are breastfeeding. We are investigating the facts of this case."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.