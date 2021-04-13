University campus closed 'due to IT disruption'
A student campus is being partially closed for more than a week because of "IT disruption", a university has said.
The University of Portsmouth said buildings including the university library would remain shut until Monday "to minimise further issues".
It said any students who were required to be on campus should not log on to the IT network and all others should study remotely.
The university did not provide further details.
In a press statement it said: "The University of Portsmouth is experiencing IT disruption. This is currently being investigated. Staff and students have been notified."
In a separate message to students it added: "Following on from last week's announcement we are continuing to experience technical disruption to our IT systems.
"In order to minimise further issues, we have had to take the decision to continue the closure of the campus, including the library, until Monday 19 April."
The university's students' union said it did not know the reason for the disruption.
A spokesperson said: "Our priority at the moment is to support students by understanding any concerns they may have and to minimise any impact this has on their studies.
"We also will ensure updates are given when information becomes available."