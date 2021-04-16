Southampton Airport: Campaigners take row to Secretary of State
- Published
Campaigners opposed to the extension of Southampton Airport's runway have asked the government to call in the plans.
The controversial application was agreed by Eastleigh Borough Council on 10 April.
Airport Expansion Opposition (AXO) Southampton has written to the Secretary of State for Communities, Robert Jenrick, to say the move is in conflict with the Climate Change Act.
The airport and Secretary of State have been contacted for comment.
If the campaigners' request is successful, it could lead to a pubic inquiry, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
AXO campaigner Lyn Brayshaw said: "There is a clear conflict between government policy in the Climate Change Act to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and expansion of the airport which will result in hundreds of thousand tons a year of additional greenhouse gas emissions.
"In addition, serious noise impacts will extend well beyond the boundaries of Eastleigh Borough, with more residents in Southampton being seriously affected than in Eastleigh, and large numbers in Winchester as well."
Plans to redevelop Leeds Bradford Airport have already been delayed to allow Robert Jenrick more time to consider them.
Airport bosses want to extend the runway at Southampton by 164m (538ft) to allow longer-haul flights, which they have said will create more than 1,000 jobs, boost the local economy and result in a £15m investment.
Environmentalist and broadcaster Chris Packham is among those opposed to the scheme and said allowing it would "forsake our future and that of our children and grandchildren".
However, many local people have said their livelihoods depend on it going ahead.
The expansion was officially proposed in 2019 and since then there have been four public consultations.
Planning officers had recommended to approve the expansion, though proposals were initially refused by Eastleigh's Local Area Committee after a two-day debate.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.