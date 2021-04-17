Arrest as biker 'assaulted' before crashing in Aldershot
A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist was allegedly assaulted by a car driver before crashing with three vehicles, leaving him seriously hurt.
Police are investigating reports an Audi driver attacked the male biker, in his 20s, on Hospital Road, Aldershot, Hampshire, on Friday afternoon.
After riding off, the biker hit three vehicles near Alison's Road, leaving him with "life-changing injuries".
A man, aged 40, was arrested and later released under investigation.
He was questioned on suspicion of dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
The man, from Farnborough, will remain under investigation while inquiries continue, Hampshire police said.
The victim was taken to St George's Hospital in London for treatment.
Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage of the reported altercation and collision.
