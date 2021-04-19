Newport football ground scheme scaled back
A retail park on a football ground on the Isle of Wight has been made smaller.
In new plans submitted for St George's Park, former home of Newport Football Club, the shopping area has been scaled back and up to two shops dropped.
Developer South Coast Leisure has added a second drive-through food outlet on the edge of the car park.
Plans for the larger retail park were approved by the council's planning committee in October 2019.
Shops expected to fill the units include a DIY store, garden centre and a discount food retailer.
Under the plans, the football club was set to be relocated to a new stadium near the Racecourse Roundabout in Whippingham.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a second set of plans are now being mooted to build the stadium on Seaclose Park instead.
The club is currently sharing Victoria Athletic's Beatrice Avenue ground at East Cowes.
