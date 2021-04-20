BBC News

Covid: Boomtown festival cancelled for second consecutive year

image copyrightScott Salt
image captionOrganisers said they were "absolutely devastated" to cancel Boomtown

The Boomtown Fair festival will not go ahead in the summer because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 66,000-capacity event sold out in February and was due to take place at the Matterley Estate, near Winchester, from 11-15 August.

Organisers said they were "absolutely devastated" to make the announcement, and blamed the lack of a government-backed insurance scheme for festivals.

The event is hoping to return in 2022 between 10-14 August.

Though the line-up of the event was a secret, recent years have seen Lauryn Hill, The Streets, and Gorillaz take to the stage.

The five-day arts, music and theatrical festival was also cancelled in 2020 because of Covid.

