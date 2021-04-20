Covid: Boomtown festival cancelled for second consecutive year
- Published
The Boomtown Fair festival will not go ahead in the summer because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The 66,000-capacity event sold out in February and was due to take place at the Matterley Estate, near Winchester, from 11-15 August.
Organisers said they were "absolutely devastated" to make the announcement, and blamed the lack of a government-backed insurance scheme for festivals.
The event is hoping to return in 2022 between 10-14 August.
Though the line-up of the event was a secret, recent years have seen Lauryn Hill, The Streets, and Gorillaz take to the stage.
The five-day arts, music and theatrical festival was also cancelled in 2020 because of Covid.
This has been a really hard decision, but without the safety net of insurance, it was sadly inevitable. Huge love to all in our beautiful industry struggling to see how we can bring people together safely this summer without risking the future of their events. #savethesummer https://t.co/uBaPjI8AKg— Anna Wade (@AnnaWad3) April 20, 2021
