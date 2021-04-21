James Nash killing: Gunman died in high-speed police chase
A man who had just shot a children's author died in a motorbike crash as he fled police at speeds of up to 161mph, an inquest has heard.
Alex Sartain killed next-door neighbour James Nash on 5 August after wrongly becoming convinced he was part of a Russian plot to spread Covid.
Mr Sartain died later that day when he hit a tree in the pursuit on the A343 near Hurstbourne Tarrant, Hampshire.
The coroner recorded a conclusion of death by road traffic collision.
Mr Sartain, 34, used a homemade shotgun during a fatal attack on 42-year-old Mr Nash in his front garden in Upper Enham, near Andover, Hampshire.
The inquest at Hampshire Coroner's Court heard he had a long history of mental health problems, had become paranoid about Mr Nash and believed he was being tracked by NASA, the CIA and FBI.
His father, John Sartain, said his son had been a "normal, happy lad" before his mental state began to deteriorate in his late 20s after becoming "involved with drugs".
He said he had attempted to contact mental health services in June last year but his son had then shown signs of improvement.
"There was no hint anything like this was going to happen," he added.
After the shooting, Alex Sartain went to his father's motorcycle repair shop and seemed "agitated" before leaving in a "rage", the coroner was told.
He was then seen trying to ride his Yamaha motorcycle into a police officer who was sent to the scene of the shooting.
A police helicopter tracked Mr Sartain, who was seen waving at their camera, and recorded him reaching a speed of 161mph.
Mr Sartain's motorbike clipped a car travelling in the opposite direction on the Doiley Hill stretch of the road, causing him to lose control and smash into a tree.
A post-mortem examination concluded he died instantly from "multiple catastrophic injuries".
He was disqualified from driving at the time, had cannabis in his system and a small amount of alcohol - under the drink-drive limit - was found in his blood.
