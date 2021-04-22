Armed police in Southampton after reports of knifeman
- Published
Armed police have been deployed after reports a man had been seen with a large knife or machete in Southampton.
Officers were called to a property in High Street at about 10:30 BST after a report of an assault involving an armed man.
A weapon has not been found, but a man in his 30s suffered a cut to his arm, Hampshire Constabulary said.
Another man, 32, was held on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of drugs with intent to supply.
