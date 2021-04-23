Isle of Wight policeman 'punches suspect' in arrest video
A man has said he was punched twice in the face by a police officer during an arrest that was filmed by a passer-by.
The suspect, who gave his name as Scott, said he was "compliant" with three officers who detained him in Newport, Isle of Wight, on Tuesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the man, who was suspected of assault and resisting a police officer, was later released with no further action.
It said it was investigating the officer's use of force.
The male officer is seen to pull back his arm and then apparently strike the suspect in the face in the video, which has been circulated on social media.
In a BBC interview, Scott said he was afraid the officers would injure his arm, which he had previously broken in a road accident.
He said: "I was very compliant. I said 'look, I'll happily go, just don't break my arm please'.
"And they didn't give me any chance, threw me to the floor and then I got punched in the face."
Scott said the arrest, which followed a "bit of an argument" in a pub, had caused a leg injury leaving him unable to walk.
Hampshire Constabulary said: "We were called at 18:55 BST on Tuesday with reports of an assault at The Castle Inn Pub, Newport.
"Officers attended and a man was arrested on St James' Street... He has since been released from custody.
"The circumstances surrounding the arrest and use of force [are] being reviewed by the constabulary's Professional Standards Department."
Scott said he wanted a meeting with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to discuss "police brutality".
He added: "I love the police. I see this as a specific group of officers who used poor judgement on that day."