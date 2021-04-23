Girl takes knives into Southampton school over online hoax
- Published
An 11-year-old took two knives into school after hearing about an online hoax which threatened sexual violence against females, police have said.
The girl told officers in Southampton she armed herself in response to the supposed threats.
Police said they provided advice to the girl, who was not arrested, and recovered the knives on Thursday.
Parents have been told by the force to reassure their children any online messages about the issue were false.
In a statement, a Hampshire police sergeant said: "Had the knives not been recovered this could have had dire consequences had this child lashed out in fear for any reason.
"Not only is this hoax disgusting, making light of one of the most serious, most traumatic offences a human can commit against another, it is also causing many children to be very afraid."