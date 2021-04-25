Firefighters tackle 'complex' Gosport warehouse blaze
- Published
More than 50 firefighters worked through the night after a blaze broke out at a warehouse containing generators and lithium battery units.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a fire at the warehouse in Barwell Lane, Gosport, at 19:31 BST on Saturday.
Crews from 10 stations managed to put out the fire at 00:30 on Sunday and dampened down the area until 02:27.
Two police officers who inhaled smoke were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The fire service said residents had been advised to keep their windows and doors shut to protect from the thick smoke affecting the area.
Station manager Rob Sansome said the single-storey building was engulfed by a "large and complex fire".
"Firefighters worked through the night to bring the incident under control and prevent the fire from escalating," he said.
The fire service said the cause of the blaze will now be investigated.
