Woman dies after being pulled from sea at Southsea
- Published
A woman has died in hospital after being pulled from the sea close to a hovercraft port, police said.
The 59-year-old was pulled from the water near the Hovertravel slipway at Clarence Pier, Southsea, at about 17:30 BST on Saturday, the Coastguard said.
Paramedics said the woman was found "unresponsive" in the water before she was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at the Portsmouth hospital later on Saturday.
A spokeswoman said her death was not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin had been informed.
A Hovertravel spokesman said the Solent Flyer hovercraft was "not involved in the incident" but the crew were alerted.
He said the hovercraft, which operates services between Southsea and Ryde on the Isle of Wight, landed at Southsea on Saturday afternoon and the "ground team alerted the pilot about a body in the water".
Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service pulled the woman from the water before she was brought ashore at Old Portsmouth and then taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
The Coastguard said the Marine Accident Investigation Branch had been notified on the incident.