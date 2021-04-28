Motorcyclist dies in crash with van on A30 in Hampshire
A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a van in Hampshire.
The collision happened between the bike and a Citroen Berlingo on the A30 between Blackwater and Blackbushe Airport at about 16:15 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 50s died. Hampshire Constabulary said a man, aged 44, from Aldershot, Hampshire, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
