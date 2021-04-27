Netley beach: Second car found in sea near slipway
- Published
A car has been found in the sea at the same beach where another vehicle was found submerged in March.
The stricken vehicle was discovered at 23:13 BST on Monday near the slipway at Beach Lane in Netley, Hampshire.
It is reported to have become stuck in the shingle before the tide rose, police said.
On 2 March, a BMW was found full of water and sand after apparently rolling from the slipway where it had been parked.
No-one was injured in either incident.
