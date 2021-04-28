Large fire breaks out at Portsmouth car repair shop
- Published
More than 40 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at car repair workshop in Portsmouth.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service said it was called at 10:07 BST to the fire at the industrial building in Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea.
A nearby secondary school said it had escorted all of its students to its sports hall and tennis centre due to "potentially hazardous smoke".
Crews from five fire stations are on the scene, the fire service said.
Priory School assured parents and carers that all staff and students were safe after seeking advice from the police and fire service.
The fire service said Orchard Road had also been evacuated as a precaution.
Portsmouth City Council urged people to avoid the area from the junction of Fratton Bridge to Talbot Road.