Dog saved by Winchester vets after eating corn on the cob husk
- Published
A pet dog has been saved after a corn on the cob was stuck in his gut for several weeks, prompting a warning from vets.
Marmite, a nine-year-old Beagle from Andover, Hampshire, had to have part of his intestines removed weeks after swallowing a discarded husk while on a walk.
Unlike most vegetables, corn on the cobs do not digest in a dog's stomach.
Veterinary nurse Molly Wilson said Marmite was "lucky to survive".
It is thought a husk had been lodged inside him for several weeks, after Marmite swallowed one for the second time in four years.
'Lucky to survive'
The dog's owner Helen Harvey realised something was wrong when the pet started being violently sick.
Se said: "It was a really worrying journey [to the vets]. He was so ill that I really thought I was going to lose him this time."
Marmite underwent a four-hour operation to remove the corn on the cob that involved cutting away a few inches of his intestine.
Ms Wilson said: "In the end, he was very lucky to survive. There was a risk of complications, and the operation to remove the cob came with its own dangers."
The Vets Now clinic in Winchester said it highlighted the dangers of discarded corn husks from barbecues and meals.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.