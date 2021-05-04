Sarm Heslop: Missing woman's friends offer $10,000 reward
- Published
Friends of a British woman who vanished from a Caribbean yacht more than two months ago have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information.
Sarm Heslop, 41, from Southampton, was reported missing by her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, from his boat off St John in the US Virgin Islands on 8 March.
UK friends hope the reward will persuade people with new information to come forward to local police.
Andrew Baldwin said: "We will not pause until we get the answers we need."
The group of friends, who are also working with the US Virgin Islands Crime Stoppers group, have started a crowd funding effort to raise the cash for the reward.
Mr Baldwin added: "We all know Sarm would not disappear of her own volition or free will.
"Even the tiniest, seemingly irrelevant detail may indeed be relevant so we would implore people to come forward and inform Virgin Islands Police Department immediately if they can recall anything unusual or saw anything pertinent the night of Sunday March 7 and early hours of March 8, 2021."
Ms Heslop is known to have gone for dinner in St John, which was under a 22:00 local time Covid curfew, with Mr Bane on 7 March.
She had been staying onboard with the US citizen who reported her missing to police at 02:30 on 8 March.
The former flight attendant's possessions, including her bank cards and mobile phone, were still onboard catamaran, Siren Song, when she vanished.
Virgin Islands Police Department has searched the island and its coastline using divers, drones and dogs but have yet to confirm if she was onboard the night before she was reported missing.
Ms Heslop's friends, who have set up a Facebook page to share information about her disappearance, have also asked Mr Bane to explain what happened in the nine hours between him calling police and contacting the coastguard.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.