Severed deer's head left at New Forest church food bank
A severed deer's head has been left among goods at a church food bank.
The discovery was made by a resident dropping off food at St Michael's Church in Lyndhurst, Hampshire, on Tuesday morning.
Priest David Potterton said: "I cannot believe this callous act was nothing other than intended to cause distress and to shock."
The church porch, where the head was found, has been closed for a deep clean. Police are investigating.
Warning: This story contains a graphic image that some readers may find upsetting.
Mr Potterton said: "What troubles us is we want to be a place of light and hope and clearly the food bank has brought that to this community.
"We would hate that this would deter anyone from using it because of this awful occurrence. It won't stop us, we will carry on and the porch will reopen."
He added no message had been left with the head, which has since been taken away by the Forestry Commission.
Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating.
The force added there was no indication the incident was linked to the occult markings and slaughtered animals left near New Forest churches in 2019.
