Bembridge Harbour housing schemes threatened with legal challenge
A charity is threatening legal action over development directors' plans to build around a harbour which they own.
Bembridge Investments has planning permission for 13 houses at Bembridge Harbour, Isle of Wight.
The charity, Bembridge Harbour Trust, said it was concerned that the same directors controlled both the firm and the harbour authority.
The directors said their plans would create "substantial genuine benefits to the harbour and the community".
'Private profit'
The outline plans were approved in principle by Isle of Wight Council in 2017 and finally agreed in March.
The trust has served notice on the council of an intended judicial review.
In a letter to the authority, it said: "The council should have been particularly assiduous in scrutinising the application to determine whether the status of Bembridge Harbour Improvements Company [the harbour authority] was being abused in order to realise private profit."
It said the scheme failed to meet a statutory test of delivering benefit to the harbour which it said would suffer "environmental harm" and financial costs.
The trust said it was also planning a separate legal action against the harbour authority for "prioritising the interests of other companies owned by [harbour directors] Malcolm and Fiona Thorpe".
It said if it did not act "the harbour is likely to fail as a viable port within a decade or so".
Director Mr Thorpe said the trust made an unsuccessful attempt to purchase the harbour in 2011.
He said the trust's legal actions were "purely another attempt to gain control of the harbour by whatever means they can".
Isle of Wight Council declined to comment because of the legal action.
