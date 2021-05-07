Teacher struck off over 'inappropriate' texts to boy
A teacher has been banned from the profession after sending "inappropriate" texts to a boy.
Darren Neve, ex-deputy headteacher at Grange Community Junior School in Farnborough, also failed to raise safeguarding concerns, a professional conduct panel found.
The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel said the texts also included a "paedophile hunter" video.
Mr Neve is now barred from teaching indefinitely in England.
The teacher, who had 27 years experience, resigned from his post in December 2019 following an investigation by the school.
The panel said Mr Neve first made contact with the boy when he was using his father's account to look for work during the school holidays.
It said the teacher failed to raise the alarm when the boy disclosed he had formed a relationship with an older male with a car.
Instead he "inappropriately" asked the boy if he was gay or bisexual, before later sending him a picture of his cats and remarking "it's not all about size" when discussing the animals' statures, the panel found.
When the boy later disclosed he was meeting up with an older male, Mr Neve accused the older man of being a paedophile, and sent him a video of a "paedophile hunter", the panel said.
The teacher later sent another unprompted message telling the boy he had been a "naughty boi" at sleepover, it added.
The TRA panel said as a teacher Mr Neve had a responsibility to safeguard the child even though he did not know him.
It said: "The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a finding of inappropriate communication and failing to maintain proper professional boundaries with a child, including exchanging text messages discussing the child's sexuality."
The Oxford graduate claimed a significant workload had led to an error of judgement.
