Phone-using lorry driver jailed for fatal A34 crash
A lorry driver who "cannoned" into the back of a broken down car and killed a father has been jailed for seven years.
Dean Moffat, 48, had placed a bet on his mobile phone moments before he crashed his lorry into the Toyota Corolla at 56mph on the A34 near Bullington Cross, Hampshire.
The crash killed Ric Mboma, 60, who was stood at the rear of his car looking for a spare tyre on 11 November 2019.
His teenage children, also outside the car, both suffered serious injuries.
Winchester Crown Court heard Mr Mboma had been taking his daughter to university in Winchester when one of his car tyres got a puncture on the A34, so he stopped and put on his hazard warning lights.
The court was shown dash cam footage of the crash from Moffat's heavy goods vehicle (HGV) of it crashing into Mr Mboma and his children, from Feltham, London, shortly after 20:00 GMT.
Judge Jane Miller said: "You took no evasive action whatsoever and cannoned into the rear of the vehicle."
The court heard Mr Mboma's body was thrown to the nearside verge, while the Toyota was spun up into the air.
Police analysis of Moffat's iPhone revealed he had deleted two betting apps just 14 minutes after the crash, the court heard.
Judge Miller said: "You know, in my judgement, exactly what had caused the accident.
"If you had not been looking at your phone, you would have had ample time to drive around the car."
'Lethal weapon'
The court heard Moffat had been on his phone on "numerous occasions" throughout his journey from Middlesbrough.
Judge Miller said evidence showed he placed one bet on a greyhound race moments before the crash after receiving a tip in a WhatsApp message.
The judge described the HGV as a "lethal weapon".
Moffat pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and perverting the course of justice.
In defence of Moffat, the court heard the former Army soldier of 22 years apologised "unreservedly for his behaviour".
In a letter to Mr Mboma's family, he said he had "not forgiven myself for the accident and would not expect forgiveness".
