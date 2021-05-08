Elections 2021: Hampshire count resumes after fire alarm
Counting has resumed in the Hampshire County Council elections after a fire alarm interrupted proceedings.
The alarm at River Park Leisure Centre in Winchester meant the building had to be evacuated, with counting delayed until 10:00 BST on Saturday.
The results had been expected on Friday evening.
Ballot boxes were seen being removed from the building after the alarm sounded.
In a statement Winchester City Council said: "There was a fire alarm at 19:30 at River Park Leisure Centre.
"Following a short evacuation, all count observers, candidates and staff are accounted for.
"We are adjourning for today and will return to continue the verification and proceed to the count of Hampshire County Council and Winchester City Council ballots tomorrow at 10:00."
When the BBC said Winchester was one to watch we didn't think it would be due to a fire alarm! Ballot boxes being taken to car park pic.twitter.com/ZLDxe1s40s— Kelsie Learney (@KelsieLearney) May 7, 2021
Winchester city councillor Kelsie Learney tweeted a picture of people taking the ballot boxes into the car park on Friday evening.
"When the BBC said Winchester was one to watch we didn't think it would be due to a fire alarm!" she wrote.
All 78 seats at Hampshire County Council are up for election.
Elsewhere, Fareham Borough Council and Rushmoor Council remain under Conservative control.
And while the Conservatives won 18 seats on Isle of Wight Council, 21 seats were won by other parties, so who will run the authority is not yet clear.
Its Conservative leader Dave Stewart also lost his seat to his Green Party rival Claire Critchison.
The leader of the Independents Debbie Andre said her team were "currently considering all of the options".
Meanwhile Liberal Democrat councillor and former Eastleigh MP Mike Thornton, who represented the Bishopstoke and Fair Oak division, lost his seat to independent borough councillor Louise Parker-Jones.