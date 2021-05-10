Warnings over New Forest forest stallions breeding season
Visitors to the New Forest have been warned about the annual turning out of stallions on to the forest.
The annual breeding season for New Forest ponies is due to last up to nine weeks, with 20 stallions allocated to different parts of the forest.
The national park is expecting an influx of visitors as lockdown restrictions ease.
The Commoners Defence Association said visitors should give the animals "respect and lots of space".
A number of approved stallions are turned out each year to maintain the New Forest pony as a breed, but the National Park Authority (NPA) warned the male horses were prone to "erratic behaviour".
'Fed carrots'
In a statement listing the areas where stallions are being released, the verderers who regulate the livestock on the forest, urged visitors not to cycle or walk through the pony herds and to keep dogs under close control.
There have already been publicity campaigns following concerns over anti-social behaviour and disturbance of wildlife if the expected staycation summer brings large visitor numbers to the national park.
The New Forest Commoners Defence Association pleaded with the public not to feed the animals after a pony died earlier this year when it was fed chopped carrots.
The New Forest's ponies are owned by commoners who live in properties with ancient rights attached, dating back to the 11th century, allowing them to graze livestock on the open forest.
