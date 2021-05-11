Havant murder trial: Man 'stabbed after silly altercations'
- Published
A man fatally stabbed his friend after a series of "silly altercations" at a BBQ, a murder trial has heard.
Kevin Batchelor, 26, is accused of using a carving knife to murder George Allison, 21, at a house in Tichborne Grove, Havant, on 23 May last year.
Winchester Crown Court heard the pair were in a friend's kitchen when a fight broke out and Mr Allison was stabbed.
Mr Batchelor is also accused of wounding a woman who tried to intervene. He denies all charges.
Kerry Malin, prosecuting, said witnesses reported the two men being in "good spirits" earlier in the day, posing in photos together and drinking alcohol at a BBQ hosted by a friend.
She added, however, that one witness had noticed "tension building" between the pair and there had been some "banter about who would win a fight".
Later in the evening, an "aggressive exchange" was heard in the kitchen after they had "silly altercations with each other, telling each other to shut up", Ms Malin said.
The woman hosting the get-together described watching from the stairs as another woman tried to get between the pair when they started "scuffling", the court heard.
She saw Mr Batchelor holding one of her carving knives and stabbing him in the back, jurors were told.
The woman who had tried to get between the pair also suffered a 20cm laceration to her arm.
The court was told Mr Batchelor then left and changed his clothes at his sister's house. The knife was later found by police in a nearby storm drain.
Ms Malin said a pathologist's report suggested the stab wound to Mr Allison was delivered with "severe force" and penetrated 17.5cm into his body, resulting in "catastrophic blood loss".
Jurors were told Mr Batchelor will argue that he stabbed Mr Allison in self-defence.
Three other people - Lewis Turner, Barry Baker and Hayley Batchelor - are charged with assisting an offender. They all deny the charge.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.